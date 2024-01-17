Manna House remains open despite frigid temperatures

With the extremely cold temperatures many Alexandria businesses and restaurants are closed but one that is open and serving patrons is the Manna House. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more on their mission to feed hungry folks in Alexandria even on cold days.

Jerry White is grateful for the meals he receives from the Manna House in Alexandria especially when the weather is cold.

“It’s a real blessing you know to have somewhere you can come and eat when you’re hungry.”

Manna House Executive Director Jessica Viator says they were prepared had the extreme cold weather resulted in road closures so that people could not get to the food kitchen.

“Yesterday we provided them with emergency meals so we gave them a hot nutritious meal and then we provided them with a nonperishable meal with some drinks in case we couldn’t make it here today and as we did it was just a little lagnappe a little extra so we are grateful that everyone made it here safely.”

Viator is glad to be able to be open to serve patrons even though the weather was cold.

“On cold days like today they’re getting a chicken vegetable stew something to warm them up and it’s good comfort food.”

Viator says that too often when people go hungry they might turn to crime.

“It’s been proven time and time again that when people are hungry they do some desperate things and we don’t want that to happen and you know it’s just a humane thing to do to provide someone with something to eat.”

White has a message for the people who make the free meals at Manna House possible.

“I’d like to say God bless them. God is good. What they are doing they don’t have to do it. I really appreciate it.”

-30-