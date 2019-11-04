Man wanted stalking

The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Carlton Harris. He is 61 years old, approximately 5’8″ and 180 lbs. He was recently charged with Stalking, Burglary and Violation of a Protective Order, and now has an active warrant for Stalking.

If you see Carlton Harris, use caution and notify the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6420.