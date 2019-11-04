Monday, November 4, 2019
Local Headlines 

Man wanted stalking

Char Thomas 0 Comments

The  Alexandria  Police Department  is asking the  public to be  on the   lookout for Carlton Harris. He is 61 years old, approximately 5’8″ and 180 lbs. He was recently charged with Stalking, Burglary and Violation of a Protective Order, and now has an active warrant for Stalking.

If you see Carlton Harris, use caution and notify the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6420.

