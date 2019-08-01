Man wanted in Texas arrested in Natchitoches

19-year-old Raven DeLarosa, who was wanted in Harris County Texas for armed robbery, was arrested in Natchitoches by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

Task Force Agents conducted a surveillance operation in the 100 block of T-Joe Street in the city of Natchitoches where they apprehended DeLaRosa without incident. He was armed with a Taurus .38 Special handgun upon his apprehension.

A search was conducted at DeLarosa’s current address and agents located a suspected marijuana grow, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, 31 suspected Xanax, and $865.00 of US currency.

DeLarosa was arrested on the following charges:

-Cultivation of Marijuana

-Possession of CDS IV (Alprazolam)

-Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia