Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Man wanted in Avoyelles Parish for ATV theft investigation

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Jaylen Price is currently wanted on warrants for theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespassing.

Two  other people have been taken into custody, the suspects were identified as 18 year old Tyrese Tucker of Pineville, and a 17-year-old female juvenile.

Price’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about Jaylen Price’s location is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4081.

