On April 11, 2021, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Pollock Police Department received a report of a stabbing at 1976 Angelia Street, in Pollock.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Randall Ballard, 43 years old, of 1976 Angelia Street, had died as a result of the stabbing.

Andrew Franklin, 27 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Second Degree Murder.