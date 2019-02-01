Man Living in Houma Arrested for Exploiting Children

Attorney General Jeff Landry Renews Call for Border Security

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of an illegal alien living in Houma on numerous counts of Internet crimes against children.

“Yet again, our office has arrested another illegal immigrant accused of exploiting children,” said General Landry. “This man who should not be in our country has been picked up for possessing and distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.”

Jose Juan Hernandez, 42 illegally living in Houma, was arrested on 1 count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (Distribution) and 17 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (Possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Hernandez was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and a detainer was placed on him by ICE.

General Landry said this arrest and countless others recently in Louisiana highlight the need for improved border security.

“Too many Louisiana families have become victims of crime because of our Southern border in name only,” explained General Landry. “So I again urge the Congress to support President Trump, build the wall, and help us make our communities safer.”