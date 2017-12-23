Local Headlines Top Stories 

Man Held Without Bond for Felony Sexual Battery

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Rhinehart Man Arrested for Felony Sexual Battery

Press Release – Catahoula Parish – Yesterday, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit/Alexandria Field Office arrested Frank R. Alexander (W/M 63 yrs) of Rhinehart, LA for felony sexual battery.

Earlier this month, LSP’s Special Victims Unit received a complaint/information, involving Alexander, which centered on the sexual abuse of a child in Catahoula Parish.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, Alexander was arrested in Harrisonburg, LA.

LSP investigators have reason to believe that there may be other victims within our state. Anyone that feels they may be a victim of Alexander, or anyone with information regarding such, is asked to contact LSP investigators at 318.484.2154.

Alexander was booked into the Catahoula Parish Detention Center without a bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

 

 

 

You May Also Like

LSUA to Host Open House for Prospective Students

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA to Host Open House for Prospective Students

Local Organization Provides Adult Day Care Services

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Local Organization Provides Adult Day Care Services

Alexandria Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *