Man Held Without Bond for Felony Sexual Battery

Rhinehart Man Arrested for Felony Sexual Battery

Press Release – Catahoula Parish – Yesterday, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit/Alexandria Field Office arrested Frank R. Alexander (W/M 63 yrs) of Rhinehart, LA for felony sexual battery.

Earlier this month, LSP’s Special Victims Unit received a complaint/information, involving Alexander, which centered on the sexual abuse of a child in Catahoula Parish.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, Alexander was arrested in Harrisonburg, LA.

LSP investigators have reason to believe that there may be other victims within our state. Anyone that feels they may be a victim of Alexander, or anyone with information regarding such, is asked to contact LSP investigators at 318.484.2154.

Alexander was booked into the Catahoula Parish Detention Center without a bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.