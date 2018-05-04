Man Flees from Police through Colfax on an ATV

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Darrell Rushton was patrolling the Colfax area and noticed an ATV being driven on a State highway. When Sgt. Rushton attempted to stop the ATV, the driver accelerated and refused to stop. The driver of the ATV drove through Colfax and drove to Louisiana Mud Fest and Sgt. Rushton was behind him with lights and sirens activated. As he entered the Mud Fest property, a road block had been set up and the driver stopped.

Hobie Hebert, 20 years old, of 144 Paul Street, Pierre Part, was arrested for Flight from an Officer, Underage D.W.I., Reckless Operation, and a number of traffic violations.