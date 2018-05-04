Local Headlines Top Stories 

Man Flees from Police through Colfax on an ATV

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Darrell Rushton was patrolling the Colfax area and noticed an ATV being driven on a State highway.  When Sgt. Rushton attempted to stop the ATV, the driver accelerated and refused to stop.  The driver of the ATV drove through Colfax and drove to Louisiana Mud Fest and Sgt. Rushton was behind him with lights and sirens activated.  As he entered the Mud Fest property, a road block had been set up and the driver stopped.

Hobie Hebert, 20 years old, of 144 Paul Street, Pierre Part, was arrested for Flight from an Officer, Underage D.W.I., Reckless Operation, and a number of traffic violations.

You May Also Like

APD Search for Man Missing Since March

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on APD Search for Man Missing Since March

Colfax Police Chief Arrested for Theft

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Colfax Police Chief Arrested for Theft

Motorcyclist With No Helmet Dies in Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Motorcyclist With No Helmet Dies in Crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *