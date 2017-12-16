Man Charged with Bank Fraud Booked

Press Release – On December 13, APD detectives contacted Roger Boggs at the Rapides Parish Courthouse and booked him into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Detectives had obtained a warrant for Boggs’ arrest in April for Bank Fraud, in response to an allegation made in March that he defrauded a local bank and stole over $200,000.

Boggs had been arrested in Alabama last month and APD detectives were expecting to extradite Boggs, having been informed that Boggs was being held on APD’s warrant. Boggs was released on bond, however, and returned to Alexandria with his attorney, who contacted detectives for booking.

Boggs was charged with Bank Fraud and was released on a $250,000 bond.