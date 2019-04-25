Man barricades himself in home on Webster Street

The Alexandria Police Department received a call around 11:30 a.m. regarding a male subject who was said to be acting strange and aggressive and threatening surrounding residents.

When officers arrived at a home on Webster street the subject had barricaded himself inside the home.

Initial reports state that he was alone inside the home and may or may not be armed.

The crisis negotiation team arrived shortly after and began making attempts to contact the subject and resolve the situation in a peaceful manner.

At around 2:40 p.m. the situation was resolved and the subject was taken into custody.

No one was injured and the incident is still under investigation.