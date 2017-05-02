Alexandria Man Kidnaps Disabled Girlfriend & Stabs Father

Alexandria police arrest a man who allegedly used a knife to attack a man and a disabled woman.

29-year-old Blake Gauthier of Alexandria is charged with aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, home invasion and kidnapping.

Police say the crimes happened Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Versailles Blvd. The suspect is accused of leaving a deep cut on the man’s nose and then cutting his girlfriend who was wheelchair bound.

