Local Headlines Top Stories 

Alexandria Man Kidnaps Disabled Girlfriend & Stabs Father

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Alexandria police arrest a man who allegedly used a knife to attack a man and a disabled woman.

29-year-old Blake Gauthier of Alexandria is charged with aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, home invasion and kidnapping.

Police say the crimes happened Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Versailles Blvd.  The suspect is accused of leaving a deep cut on the man’s nose and then cutting his girlfriend who was wheelchair bound.

KLAX ABC 31 News

You May Also Like

Court: State Senate Violated Meeting Laws in Huey Long Decision

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Court: State Senate Violated Meeting Laws in Huey Long Decision

Rapides Parish Schools Receive Positive Grades

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides Parish Schools Receive Positive Grades

Veterans Honored All Over Central LA

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Veterans Honored All Over Central LA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *