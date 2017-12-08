Local Headlines Top Stories 

Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Burglary

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, 36-year-old, Chaz A. McClenny of Hessmer, La. was arrested by S.O. Detectives late Monday evening charging him with 3 counts of Simple Burglary.

Investigators executed a search warrant at his JJ Lane residence Monday evening and recovered electronics, jewelry, power tools, prescription medication and clothing identified by investigators to have been stolen from homes in the Hessmer area.

According to Sheriff Anderson, McClenny is implicated in additional burglaries in the area and detectives are continuing their investigation. McClenny has an extensive criminal record relating to prior property crimes.

McClenny was booked into the Avoyelles parish Sheriff’s Office Jail charged with 3 counts of Simple Burglary. Bond was set at $50,000.00.

You May Also Like

Fort Polk Supporters Send in Most Letters in Country

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Fort Polk Supporters Send in Most Letters in Country

2 Rapides Deputies Arrested, Fired for Improper Behavior with Inmate

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2 Rapides Deputies Arrested, Fired for Improper Behavior with Inmate

Qualifying Continues Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Qualifying Continues Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *