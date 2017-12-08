Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Burglary

Press Release – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, 36-year-old, Chaz A. McClenny of Hessmer, La. was arrested by S.O. Detectives late Monday evening charging him with 3 counts of Simple Burglary.

Investigators executed a search warrant at his JJ Lane residence Monday evening and recovered electronics, jewelry, power tools, prescription medication and clothing identified by investigators to have been stolen from homes in the Hessmer area.

According to Sheriff Anderson, McClenny is implicated in additional burglaries in the area and detectives are continuing their investigation. McClenny has an extensive criminal record relating to prior property crimes.

McClenny was booked into the Avoyelles parish Sheriff’s Office Jail charged with 3 counts of Simple Burglary. Bond was set at $50,000.00.