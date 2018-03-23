Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle From Oklahoma

Press Release – On March 20, around 1:30 pm, APD officers responded to a business on Michiels Drive to a report of a stolen vehicle. The call was made from a GPS service, informing APD that the car was located at this location. Officers arrived and found the vehicle with a male parked in the driver’s seat.

Officers detained the driver and inspected the vehicle, confirming that it was reported stolen from Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Officers contacted the detective there and learned that the driver, identified as Jerome McConnell, was suspected in the theft of the vehicle and a warrant for his arrest was pending. Officers then arrested McConnell for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and prepared him to be transported to jail.