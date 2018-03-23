Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle From Oklahoma
Press Release – On March 20, around 1:30 pm, APD officers responded to a business on Michiels Drive to a report of a stolen vehicle. The call was made from a GPS service, informing APD that the car was located at this location. Officers arrived and found the vehicle with a male parked in the driver’s seat.
Officers detained the driver and inspected the vehicle, confirming that it was reported stolen from Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Officers contacted the detective there and learned that the driver, identified as Jerome McConnell, was suspected in the theft of the vehicle and a warrant for his arrest was pending. Officers then arrested McConnell for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and prepared him to be transported to jail.
Once McConnell was informed he was being arrested, he immediately appeared to pass out in the back of the police car. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and determined that his vitals were good, however as McConnell remained in the same state, he was transported to a local hospital. At the hospital, medical personnel concluded that McConnell was faking unconsciousness, and discharged him for transported to jail. After being discharged, McConnell continued to behave in the same manner, appearing to pass out again and sliding out of a wheelchair. Officers and hospital security were ultimately forced to carry him back to the police car to be transported to jail.
Once in route to the jail, McConnell immediately became alert and complained to the officer about how badly he was treated be officers and hospital staff. He also admitted that he had been awake and alert throughout the previous few hours. McConnell was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and booked. Shortly after he was booked, one of the jailers discovered McConnell had a small bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine. McConnell was then charged with Possession of CDS II, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.