Man Arrested for Shooting at APD Officers

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 7, 2020) – An Alexandria man has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder of a police officer in connection with an incident that occurred Feb. 3 in the 2900 block of Monroe Street in which two Alexandria Police Officers were fired upon.

Kartavious Jacobs, 23, was taken into custody without incident Friday in the 100 block of Kathryn Street by members of the Alexandria Police SWAT team. The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force assisted in the investigation.

In the Feb. 3 event, officers were attempting to interview two suspects when the pair began to flee on foot. At least one of the suspects fired at officers as he was running away. The officers were not injured and several shell casings and a handgun were recovered at the time.

“I’m pleased that an arrest has been made so quickly,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “As a community, we need to make it clear that we will not tolerate gun violence, and we certainly won’t tolerate attacks on our police officers. And we want to make it clear that our officers and our law enforcement partners will work together and do whatever it takes to track down offenders and bring them to justice.”

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King echoed Mayor Hall’s comments. “I want to thank our officers for their hard work and dedication to resolving this case,” King said. “Every case of gun-related violence is unacceptable, but when you have an individual who is brazen enough to fire at police officers, that’s another level of criminality. I appreciate the assistance we received from the U.S. Marshals Service, and I am extremely proud of our SWAT team for effecting a safe resolution in response to this very violent criminal act.”