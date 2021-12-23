Thursday, December 23, 2021
Man Arrested for Rape, Burglary, Other Charges

Alexandria, La. (Dec. 21, 2021) – Alexandria Police have arrested Jahiem Lasaha Robinson, 18, of Alexandria, on charges of aggravated burglary, first degree rape, and perpetration of certain crimes of violence against a victim 65-years-of-age or older.

At approximately 3:51 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a burglary and possible rape at the Sanctuary Apartment Complex, formerly known as Hickory Hill Apartments, located in the 1305 Enterprise Road.

Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim reported that at approximately 2 a.m. a black male came into her apartment, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has any information that would help solve other crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

