Man arrested for impersonating police officer arrested again for fraud, attempted theft

Jody Glynn Mullins is now back at the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Mullins was arrested earlier this year for impersonating a police officer and was been arrested again on fraud and attempted theft charges.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mullins used the financial information of a local volunteer fire department in an attempt to purchase items at a local auto store for personal use.

Mullins was arrested on June 5th for access device fraud and attempted theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

He was released two days after his arrest on a $10,000 bond.