Man arrested for beating elderly woman, forcing her to write check

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office an intoxicated man was recently arrested after allegedly beating a 74 year old woman.

Parker Wilson allegedly entered a residence at West Hawthorne Road and punched the elderly victim in the eye and hit her in the back of the head with a wooden object.

The victim stated that Wilson threatened her and forced her to write him a blank check.

Wilson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery, extortion and cruelty to the infirmed.

