Man arrested for attempted 1st-degree murder following Edgewood house fire
PINEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT- Today at 2:56 PM the Pineville Police Department received a report of a house fire at 202 Edgewood Drive.
Upon the arrival of the Pineville Police Department, a male victim was discovered unconscious in front of the residence. A female victim was also located in the area. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The fire at the residence was extinguished by the Pineville Fire Department.
The suspect in this case is Jason Maricle, 39 years old. He is a white male 5’8” weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2003 white Chevrolet pickup.
He is wanted for:
2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder 1 count of Aggravated Arson
1 count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jason Maricle contact the Pineville Police Department immediately at 318-442-6603.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be distributed as it becomes available.
Darrell B. Basco