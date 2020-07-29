Man arrested for attempted 1st-degree murder following Edgewood house fire

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
PINEVILLE  POLICE DEPARTMENT- Today at 2:56 PM the Pineville Police Department received a report of a house fire at 202 Edgewood Drive.

Upon the arrival of the Pineville Police Department, a male victim was discovered unconscious in front of the residence. A female victim was also located in the area. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire at the residence was extinguished by the Pineville Fire Department.

The suspect in this case is Jason Maricle, 39 years old. He is a white male 5’8” weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2003 white Chevrolet pickup.

He is wanted for:

2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder 1 count of Aggravated Arson
1 count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jason Maricle contact the Pineville Police Department immediately at 318-442-6603.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be distributed as it becomes available.

Darrell B. Basco

