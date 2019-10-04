Man allegedly connected to shooting

The Natchitoches Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance locating a suspect wanted for his alleged connection to a Thursday morning shooting.

On October 3 around 10:45 a.m., NPD responded to the 500 block of Rowena Street to report of a man being shot.

NPD said they learned the shooting occurred at a home in the 600 block of Sabine Alley and that the shooter was identified as Alverious Demars, 26. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

If you have seen Demars, please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Demars is considered to be armed and dangerous. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.