Man accused of setting brush fires in Boyce

An Alexandria man has been accused of setting two separate brush fires on a relative’s property in Boyce following an argument.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Cotile Fire Department requested their help to determine the cause of these fires, which were located on Tom Fuglaar Road.

After assessing the scene and collecting witness statements, they say Lawrence Fuglaar Jr., 48, was identified as a suspect.

Following further investigation, a warrant was obtained for Fuglaar, Jr.’s arrest. He was re-booked on a simple arson charge while already in custody for additional charges in connection with a case from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.