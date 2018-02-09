Local Headlines Top Stories 

MaMansura Man Arrested for Distribution of Child Pornography

Press Release – Avoyelles Parish – Yesterday, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit/Alexandria Field Office arrested Dustin Novo (W/M 27 yrs) of Mansura, LA for distribution of child pornography (80 counts).

In January 2018, LSP’s Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) began a child exploitation investigation involving illicit images of child sexual abuse. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, Novo was identified.

Yesterday, LSP SVU served a search warrant at Novo’s residence. After the search warrant was served, an arrest warrant was obtained for Novo.

Novo was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $100,000. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

