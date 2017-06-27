Press Release – On Friday, June 23, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria-Pineville Narcotics Unit, and U.S. Marshalls Task Force effected the arrest of:

Terrence Grines, 49, of Alexandria

Grines was taken into custody near the Alexandria City Court Complex and after a brief struggle, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. After evaluation and release, Grines was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS II – 2 counts

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Malfeasance in Office

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

The arrest was the result of a lengthy multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional investigation. Grines was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail, where he remains pending bond. As the agencies involved continue to coordinate their efforts – and in consultation with the prosecuting authorities – we will provide information as is appropriate. However, no further details are available for release at this time.

“This is an extremely unfortunate and yet necessary enforcement action. It is premature to discuss the particulars of this investigation; however, any time our public officials and especially those involved in law enforcement, are accused of violating the public trust, we all hurt. Nonetheless, the Alexandria Police Department and our partner agencies are committed to a fair and thorough investigation of such allegations. In the end, we will seek justice wherever justice is to be found.”