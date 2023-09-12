Mafra & Rivera Sweep RRAC Soccer Defensive Players of the Week

WACO, Texas – The Louisiana Christian University soccer programs combined to tally three shutouts last week which ultimately wound up being the difference in the voting process as women’s Maryane Mafra and men’s Pedro Rivera both came away with the Red River Athletic Conference Defensive Players of the Week.

Mafra, a senior from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, was the soul of a defense that shutout back-to-back opponents for the first time since 2021, including an impressive 3-0 road win at Mobile.

The five-foot-nine Graphic Design major played through an injury scare and saved the Cats with her body, run downs, and everything in the air, going above and beyond to keep both the Eagles and Rams off the scoreboard.

Rivera, a sophomore from San Juan, Puerto Rico, helped lead the Cats over (RV) Williams Baptist in a 1-0 shutout on Labor Day.

The five-foot-nine Lubbock Christian transfer played stingy defense on the Eagles, allowing only three shots-on-goal during the entirety of the match.

Mafra, Rivera, and both soccer teams will host Red River rivals LSU Alexandria in a doubleheader on Saturday with kickoff slated for 5 p.m.