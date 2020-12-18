MacArthur Drive Armed Robbery arrest

Alexandria, La. (December 18, 2020) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with three armed robberies that occurred along MacArthur Drive. The suspect is being charged with the armed robberies that occurred on November 4, November 27, and December 5, 2020.

Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr., 26, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.