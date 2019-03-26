Tuesday, March 26, 2019
MacArthur Dr. structure fire determined as arson

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Two have been arrested in connection with the structure fire that occurred on Monday morning at a storage unit on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be human involvement after it was discovered that two individuals were living in the building without consent from the owner.

Buck Stafford and Cassandra Weber, both 19 years old, have been arrested and charged with negligent arson.

They were both booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.

