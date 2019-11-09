Lt. Governor Nungesser launches “Shop Small” initiative in Natchitoches

With the holiday season approaching, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has launched a statewide “Shop Small” initiative.

It’s aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of supporting locally owned small businesses and restaurants.

An event was held today in Natchitoches to launch the initiative—in partnership with the Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce, business leaders and the Natchitoches Main Street Program.

Studies show by “shopping small” or local, more money is kept in the local economy. For every $100 spent at locally-owned business, $68 will stay in that community compared to $43 by shopping at national chains. Additionally, local jobs are created and communities can make their area a shopping destination, attracting more visitors and benefitting everyone.

Lt. Governor Nungesser is raising awareness of the “Shop Small” initiative championed by strong cooperative partnerships between business, tourism, and industry leaders prior to the nationally-successful “Shop Small Saturday” sponsored by American Express and held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving since 2010. The day has yielded over $103 billion in locally-generated revenue since its inception. In 2018 alone, this program totaled over $17.8 billion in retail sales nationally.