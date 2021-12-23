Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Seafood, Corporate & Local Sponsors “Feed The Fleet” in Dulac

Over 150 children were surprised on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at a “FEED THE FLEET” event for children of the Dulac area commercial fisherman, crabbers, oystermen, processors reliant on the seafood industry for their livelihoods in the southeast Louisiana coastal community. Children and families were treated to 450 bowls of gumbo, catfish and an early Christmas gift giveaway sponsored by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board, Shell, Coca Cola, Dude Wipes, Nicholas Catering, Family Village, Pontchartrain Conservancy, Monogram Inc., Amazing Cakes, Fresh Pickins Markets, Blankets on the Bayou, and Kim and David Chauvin. Dulac is located in Terrebone Parish is one of the many rural coastal communities most devastated by Hurricane Ida, and preceding storms.

For information, to make donation or to volunteer, contact www.VolunteerLouisiana.org or the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser at (225) 342-7009.