Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, 22 Extraordinary Young Women & CMA New Artist Lainey Wilson Representing Louisiana in Rose Bowl Parade

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of Tourism have selected an extraordinary group of 22 outstanding young, talented ladies crowned as festival and pageant queens and Lainey Wilson, winner of the 2022 CMA Artist of the Year award will be representing and promoting Louisiana’s diverse and rich cultural experiences. The Louisiana delegation will depart Louisiana on December 27-28th.

Here is a list of the Louisiana representatives riding in the Parade: Louisiana Rose Parade Information