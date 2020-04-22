LSWA serves All-Louisiana honors to Martinez Molina

HAMMOND – For only the second time in school history, LSUA women’s tennis earned statewide recognition with sophomore Patricia Martinez Molina being selected to the All-Louisiana team, chosen and announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Martinez Molina anchored the middle of the lineup for the Generals, helping LSUA climb to a No. 8 national ranking during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The native of Madrid, Spain, proved to be the team’s most versatile player, competing in every position except the number one spot in singles and posting an 8-1 record on the season, which included a 5-1 mark against teams ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll.

“Pitu [Martinez Molina] is the type of player who brings her ‘A game’ to the court every day – both at practice and in competition,” said LSUA Tennis Head Coach Melinda Descant. “She is always focused and ready to play. Her biggest assets are her intense hustle on every point and her ability to be coached. She strives every day to be the best she can be, and she is a pleasure to coach.”

In doubles play, Martinez Molina posted an 8-2 record with both loses coming at the hands of nationally-ranked No. 3 Xavier. Half of her doubles victories came against nationally-ranked or RV teams.

In exhibition play this season, she tallied wins in singles action against Northwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana. During the Fall 2019 ITA event in New Orleans, Martinez Molina and partner Patricia Perez earned a victory over a pair from #1 ranked Georgia Gwinnett.

The All-Louisiana Second Team honor serves as the second accolade this season for Martinez Molina. For the week of February 17 she earned the title of Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week. It also marks the highest finish for LSUA on the state squad. Alba Perny gathered honorable mention recognition from the LSWA in 2018.

The 2019-20 All-Louisiana tennis teams were selected by the state’s sports information directors. SID’s were not permitted to vote for their own institution’s nominees. The complete list of All-Louisiana honorees and superlative winners can be found below.

2019-20 LSWA All-Louisiana Tennis Teams

First Team

Taylor Bridges, LSU

Angela Charles-Alfred, Xavier

Eden Richardson, LSU

Ank Vullings, UNO

Mackenzie Clark, Tulane

Ana Jover, Louisiana Tech

Second Team

Lailaa Bashir, Xavier

Safiya Carrington, LSU

Nina Geissler, LSU

Patricia Martinez Molina, LSU Alexandria

Floriane Picaut, UL Lafayette

Mariella Minetti, Northwestern State

Honorable Mention: Ela Iwaniuk, Northwestern State; Alexia Romero, Louisiana Tech; Putri Insani, Southeastern Louisiana; Adelaide Lavery, Tulane; Mariona Perez Noguera, UL Lafayette; Patrycja Polanska, Northwestern State

Player of the Year: Taylor Bridges, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Lailaa Bashir, Xavier

Newcomer of the Year: Mariona Perez Noguera, UL Lafayette

Coach of the Year: Julia and Michael Sell, LSU