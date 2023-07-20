LSUA’s SPERO Program Helps Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

LSUA has a new postsecondary educational program that aims to improve the lives of young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more from the director and some of the students in the program.

Gloria Cady was one of the four students chosen last year in the first class for LSUA’s SPERO program which stands for Special Program for the Enhancement of Resources and Opportunities.

She said, “What I really like about SPERO is that we can meet new people, learn about different stuff. Also in SPERO class I’m learning more about money and how to manage it.”

Gloria has autism and she sees it as a different way of looking at the world. Some things she likes about being at LSUA are:

“Spending time with my friends, meeting new people, learning new things and best of all having fun.”

Director Brittany Soden spoke to the Alexandria Rotary Club about the program and how it is helping students with special needs.

Soden said, “It’s a college program that’s completely inclusive and the students are able to learn daily living skills, employment and social skills and integrate fully into LSUA community.”

Soden says the students are succeeding academically and having a great college experience.

“They are walking around campus with everybody now noticing who they are. They are fully included in events that happen on and off campus and they’re learning how to integrate into a fulfilling life.”

Tyler Johnson also entered the program last year and says he is loving it.

Johnson said, “One of the things that I like about this program is that I get to make some new friends and I get to learn some new languages especially Spanish.”

Tyler wants to apprentice as a fire alarm technician for Louisiana Special Systems of Opelousas and thinks that the SPERO program will help him achieve his goals.

“One of the other things I like about this program is getting to know people and learn conversation skills just so I can have a good job for later on.”