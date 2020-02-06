LSUA’S Kelsey Thaxton receives NAIA National Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After posting the single highest game point total in NAIA Division I women’s basketball since 2017, breaking four school records, and becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, LSUA sophomore Kelsey Thaxton received the NAIA National Player of the Week honor, announced by the national office on Tuesday.

This award comes on the heels of a record-breaking week that saw the Generals go 2-0 in conference play and a day after Thaxton was named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season. Thaxton averaged 34.5 points, three-and-a-half rebounds, three steals and two assists over the two-game span.

Thaxton, a native of Many and Negreet High School, became the LSUA women’s basketball career scoring leader after opening the week with a 42-point performance in a 92-63 win over Texas College last Thursday. She broke the LSUA record of 40 points, set by teammate Courtney Dawsey earlier in 2020. Thaxton tallied a 15-for-23 shooting performance, including a mark of 10-for-17 from behind the arc, setting new school records for field goals made and three-point field goals made in a game.

On Saturday, Thaxton notched 27 points, including a game-high five triples. She added three assists and three rebounds in the Generals’ 95-77 win over Jarvis Christian.

Thaxton became the third General to win NAIA National Player of the Week. Gilbert Talbot earned the honor for men’s basketball in February 2017 and Sara Andrade did the same for women’s tennis in April 2017.

Currently receiving votes in the national poll, LSUA women’s basketball ranks second in league play with a 9-2 record. Looking to keep the hot hand and earn a spot in the 2020 RRAC Basketball Tournament, which will be played at the Rapides Parish Coliseum March 5-7, LSUA hoops will play on the road this week and return to The Fort for games on February 13 and February 15.