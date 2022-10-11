LSUA’s Japanese Exchange Students Talk Tourism with Lt. Governor Nungesser

ALEXANDRIA – Last week, five LSUA exchange students from Komazawa University in Tokyo, Japan, had the honor of meeting with Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and touring the Louisiana state capitol.

Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the College of Business, and Nina Cox, Coordinator of International Programs, accompanied the group. Knowing that Lt. Governor is in charge of tourism in the state, each student shared their personal impression of Louisiana, especially ideas that would appeal to Japanese tourists. Louisiana’s outdoors, food, and people were among the top responses.

Japan is a significant economic partner with Louisiana. Japan ranks 4th in providing foreign direct investment to Louisiana and is the 5th largest export market for Louisiana-made goods. “With the easing of travel restrictions, the Japanese tourism market holds considerable potential for Louisiana,” says Dupont.

LSU of Alexandria and Komazawa University in Tokyo, Japan, developed an exchange agreement in 2020. As a result of the pandemic, the two universities had not been able to implement the agreement until this August. Five Japanese students are spending this academic year at LSUA, and next summer, 10 LSUA students will have an opportunity to study at Komazawa University. The participating students will study at Komazawa University in Tokyo, Japan, and will have opportunities to travel and visit historic sites within Tokyo. During their time at the university, LSUA students will be able to attend several cultural classes such as Japanese language, calligraphy, music, and Karate, and they can participate in events and activities on the university campus.

Komazawa University is one of the oldest universities in Japan. It traces its early history back to 1592 when the institution served as a learning center for young Buddhist monks. The university is located near the capital city of Tokyo and adjacent to Olympic Memorial Park, the site of the 1964 Olympics.

Written by Randal Dupont, Dean of the College of Business

Photo credit – Office of the Lt. Governor