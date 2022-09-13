LSUA’s Enrollment Tops 4,100 – Eight Semesters of Consecutive Growth

ALEXANDRIA – Despite a national decline in undergraduate enrollment, LSUA celebrates eight consecutive semesters of growth. Fall 2022 enrollment stands at 4,115, a major milestone on the way to a goal of 5,000 students by 2025!

Enrollment across on-campus, online, and dual enrollment students increased by 9.15% over the Fall of 2021, with a net increase in the total population of 345 students. On-campus enrollment remains steady, while students in 100% online programs have increased by 12.6%.

Shelly Gill, Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management, noted, “LSUA has worked hard to change the landscape of higher education in Central Louisiana. It is great to see that this hard work is paying off. The investments made by our generous donors and supporters have enabled us to attract students from across the nation and the globe. These students come to Central Louisiana to take advantage of the great opportunities offered here. CENLA should be proud to call LSUA its university!”

According to May 2022 article by Forbes’ Michael Nietzel, nationwide undergraduate enrollment “decreased by 4.7% from spring 2021, bringing its total two-year decline, roughly corresponding to the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, to 1.4 million students, a decrease of 9.4%.” Specifically, public four-year college enrollment is down 3.4% over the same period. LSUA’s 9.1% growth over the past year stands in stark contrast to the national trend across higher education.

Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs John Rowan said, “This consistent, sustained enrollment growth over a period of years is unusual at this time, and it speaks to the outstanding student experience here at LSUA. Students are seeing that our academic programs, our faculty, and our hands-on learning opportunities are unique and exceptional, helping them develop professionally while preparing them for life well beyond graduation.”

The Division of Student Engagement has taken strides to improve the quality of life on campus for students on a day-to-day basis. New positions, like the Recreation and Wellness Coordinator, have breathed new life into the total student experience along with regular activities hosted by Student Life. This has directly impacted the increase in first-to-second-year retention of first-time freshmen by 4.8% over 2021. Notably, LSUA’s on-campus housing occupancy at The Oaks stands at 100%.

“The continued growth in overall LSUA enrollment reflects the direct benefits that result from the hard work and commitment of our dedicated faculty and staff,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “To be able to celebrate the 8th semester in a row of record enrollment – all during the challenges of COVID – and exceeding 4,100 enrolled students for the first time is historic and a tribute to the quality of the educational experience students are receiving at LSUA.”

Written by Adam Lord

Photo credit – LSUA Media