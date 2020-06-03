LSUA’s Commitment to the Eradication of Racial Discrimination and All Injustices That Result From Racism in Our Society

LSUA Chancellor, Dr. Paul Coreil reiterated today both the University’s and his personal commitment to the elimination of racism, discrimination and hatred in our society. Below is a statement delineating this commitment to equality and justice for all:

Universities must be committed to not only making statements about equality and justice for all but setting and living the example in everything we say and do. During these times of great racial tension in our country, we feel it is appropriate for us to make our position clear and unambiguous. However, we must also ensure that every individual attending, working, or visiting our campus always feels welcome, is given fair and equal treatment, and is loved and respected regardless of the color of his or her skin.

We all must be honest about having a long way to go to achieve racial equality. We must also recognize the fact that it is essential to work to change people’s hearts and minds through setting the right example, not being afraid to admit when we fall short as a country, and make a commitment to do the heavy lifting required to achieve racial justice.

Our campus is fully committed to the dignity and respect of every person without prejudice. Our administrators, professors, employees, and students pledge to go the extra mile in calling out injustice and being a part of the drive to a country and world that see the tremendous value of diversity and respect for every person regardless of their race, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, or disability. We must be a nation led by love and condemn anything that falls short of that much needed reality!

In conclusion, I ask that our campus community and our community at large, join hands and unite as one in our commitment to racial equality, justice for all, changing hearts and minds, and making everyone understand that anything less is unacceptable and will not be tolerated today or any day….we must overcome hate with love…and that is not done by words but through action!

God bless us all,

Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor