LSUA’s Accountants for the Future Donate $470,000 to Accounting Program

The LSUA College Of Business is committed to preparing job ready accounting students.

LSUA partnered with local businesses committed to increasing qualified accountants.

The LSUA Accountants for the Future donated $470,000 to LSUA’s College of Business to fund the accounting program.

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil says, “So, with this funding, we did hire an additional faculty member and we can now have more students in those programs that will graduate and go into the workforce.

Roy Martin, CEO and Chairman of RoyOMartin, spearheaded the initiative to address the shortage of accountants and auditors.

“We just started, we said this is how much it costs, this is who we need to hire, and this is the product we want to produce. It’s so much easier to recruit people from your area because they love it here and they’ve stayed here. If they can get a great job at a great salary, right here at home, you can keep them for 30 or 40 years like I like to.”

CPA and LSUA Chairman of Accounting Dr. Kent Lachney says, “So, we’re also accepting students who have an MBA without a Business background into the program and again to move them along in our travels here. Right now, we’re less than 50 percent of filling the positions in Central Louisiana with accountants and accountants are considered a five-star occupation which results in the greatest earnings and lots of job security.”

Dr. Paul Coreil says he wants to close that gap and provide economic opportunity for accountants.

“We’re trying to connect the business community, the employers with the graduates and then they can stay here, raise their families here, and we can grow the population here and grow the economy.”

Seven area businesses collaborated with LSUA for funding including Red River Bank, CLECO, Crest Industries, and Virtual Partner Advantage.

Roy Martin, CEO and Chairman of RoyOMartin says, “And LSUA is going to be that engine that drives the community forward by providing the graduates that we need in business to help us grow right here at home.”

In fall of 2023, LSUA plans to have a bachelor’s degree in Accounting with a Concentration in Cybersecurity and Fraud.