LSUA Women’s Soccer Bermejo and Van Straten Claim RRAC Player of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, LA- Two Generals have claimed Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the Week of August 28th– September 3rd.

The sophomore from Barcelona, Spain, Alexia Bermejo , claimed the RRAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Award after her impressive performance against Williams Baptist. Bermejo was able to connect for three goals and assisted in another teammates goal as the Generals would come out with the 9-0 win.

“We’re all super proud of Alexia”, said Coach Hammond, “What a fantastic player and performance. Expectations were high for Alexia after a brilliant freshman season, and she continues to improve and push the team forward every game.”

Newcomer to the Generals team, Meike van Straten , also received honors as she captured the RRAC Defensive Women’s Soccer Player of the Week Award. The freshman from Sweden saw her first start during the Williams Baptist match up and was in goal during the shutout.

“Despite not being overly busy, Meike did a great job keeping us on task and focused”, said Coach Hammond, “It can be difficult to stay motivated and engaged in games that we dominate, but Meike showed great attitude on Saturday.”