LSUA Women’s Basketball Team Raises Funds at Raising Cane’s for Basketball Program

The LSUA men and women’s basketball teams have joined forces in a fundraising opportunity.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how they raise money to fund their programs.

The LSUA women’s basketball team is gearing up for their upcoming season.

Point Guard Aniyah Roundtree says, “Every day we go after it every day. You know, we make our schedules to fit everybody’s class schedule so that way we’re in and out the gym, 2 hours max. But in between those 2 hours, like, we’re getting it and we’re working hard.”

LSUA athletes work at Raising Canes for a day and serve the community that supports them.

Roundtree says, “That support helps us go farther and farther to do the big things that, you know, other schools get to do. We want to do the same exact thing and go far to show people what we’re made of and show people that, you know, just because we are a small school, it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got heart.”

15 percent of the proceeds go to travel expenses.

Shooting Guard Gracelyn Adams says, “It’s important to support the women’s basketball team just because, for one, it helps feed us on our games and it helps us get the gear that we need.”

The team is excited to show off their work they put in during the off season.

Adams says, “We look better than last year. And where we kind of know the coaching staff for us since we had them last year. And so, we and we got a lot of our core back.”

Roundtree says their team is special and has great chemistry.

“Now that we’re kind of getting comfortable, we have more people. You know, I feel really confident about this team. I think we go really far with who we have and what we have and what we’re trying to accomplish. I think we’ll do good things this season.”

The men’s basketball team will work at Raising Cane’s on September 20th at 2 PM.

The women’s team will have their first game at Southern University at New Orleans on October 20th.