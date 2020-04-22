LSUA to Host Virtual Scholar Day

Scholar Day is a one-day event highlighting scholarly achievement of Louisiana State University of Alexandria students. This multidisciplinary event will celebrate the scholarship and creative activity transpiring at LSUA.

This year’s event will be held virtually due to COVID-19. All are invited to attend. For more information, visit the LSUA Scholar Day webpage or click here.

Who: LSUA students and faculty

What: Virtual Scholar Day

When: Friday, May 1, 2020

9:00-9:30 Opening Webinar

9:30-10:15 Student Presentation #1

10:30-11:15 Student Presentation #2

11:30-12:15 Student Presentation #3

12:15-1:00 Break

1:00-2:00 Final Remarks & Presentations of Awards

Where: LSUA webpage (link)

Why: To highlight and celebrate student and faculty academic research