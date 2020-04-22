Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Latest:
Community News 

LSUA to Host Virtual Scholar Day

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Scholar Day is a one-day event highlighting scholarly achievement of Louisiana State University of Alexandria students. This multidisciplinary event will celebrate the scholarship and creative activity transpiring at LSUA.

 

This year’s event will be held virtually due to COVID-19. All are invited to attend. For more information, visit the LSUA Scholar Day webpage or click here.

 

Who: LSUA students and faculty

 

What: Virtual Scholar Day

 

When: Friday, May 1, 2020

 

9:00-9:30                      Opening Webinar

9:30-10:15                     Student Presentation #1

10:30-11:15                   Student Presentation #2

11:30-12:15                   Student Presentation #3

12:15-1:00                     Break

1:00-2:00                       Final Remarks & Presentations of Awards

 

Where: LSUA webpage (link)

 

Why: To highlight and celebrate student and faculty academic research

 

You May Also Like

Art of Glass Lecture at AMoA

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Arbor Day Give Away

KLAX TV, ABC 31

St. Mary’s Residents Enjoy Holiday Party

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH Service To Be Restored Amid COVID-19 Outbreak