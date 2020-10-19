LSUA To Host Trick Or Treat Street

LSUA is excited to announce that it will continue the community tradition of Trick or

Treat Street on the LSUA campus this year, albeit a little different. Families are asked

to pre-register for a specific time slot and adhere to the following guidelines:

• Please arrive during your scheduled ticket time. We are limiting the number of

participants during each time slot for the safety of our students and

participants.

• Masks are required to be worn at all times. (Halloween masks coverings are

acceptable)

• No tickets will be sold at the door.

• Refunds will only be given if the event is canceled. Refunds will only be at the

face value of the ticket.

• Candy will be handed to children with a child’s ticket only

• Children 2 and under do not need a ticket

To register, visit https://www.lsuagenerals.com/individual-game-tickets

Who: LSUA

What: Trick or Treat Street

When: Thursday, October 29, 2020. Time slots available include:

• 4:30-5:00pm

• 5:00-5:30pm

• 5:30pm-6:00pm

• 6:30pm-7:00pm

Where: LSUA campus