LSUA To Host Trick Or Treat Street

LSUA is excited to announce that it will continue the community tradition of Trick or
Treat Street on the LSUA campus this year, albeit a little different. Families are asked
to pre-register for a specific time slot and adhere to the following guidelines:
• Please arrive during your scheduled ticket time. We are limiting the number of
participants during each time slot for the safety of our students and
participants.
• Masks are required to be worn at all times. (Halloween masks coverings are
acceptable)
• No tickets will be sold at the door.
• Refunds will only be given if the event is canceled. Refunds will only be at the
face value of the ticket.
• Candy will be handed to children with a child’s ticket only
• Children 2 and under do not need a ticket
To register, visit https://www.lsuagenerals.com/individual-game-tickets
Who: LSUA
What: Trick or Treat Street
When: Thursday, October 29, 2020. Time slots available include:
• 4:30-5:00pm
• 5:00-5:30pm
• 5:30pm-6:00pm
• 6:30pm-7:00pm
Where: LSUA campus

