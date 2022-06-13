Monday, June 13, 2022
LSUA Teaches Fundamentals at Junior Basketball Camp

Since 2014, LSUA Head Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro has a summer camp program.

It has been a success, with a growing number of camp participants every year.

 

The Junior Camp focuses on shooting and ball handling skills.

Kids from ages 4 to 7 years old learn how to dribble.

They also practice how to pass and shoot the ball.

They are excited to learn different skills to level up their game.

 

Coach Larry Cordaro loves to teach young players the fundamentals of basketball.

He started the camp to pass on his knowledge and passion of the game.

He is excited to teach the kids sportsmanship and leadership skills.

 

Each camper will learn how to play basketball in a safe and fun environment.

They will continue to develop their skills and grow as an athlete.

 

The 7-13 age camps start on June 20th.

To register, go to cordarobasketball.com or contact him at his office at 318-619-2968.

