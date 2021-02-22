LSUA swept in home double header against Central Methodist

PINEVILLE—Amber Giddens recorded her first home run of the season, but LSUA was swept in a double header against Central Methodist, dropping the first one 12-0 and 10-4 in the second Monday afternoon at the Wildcat Softball Field on the campus of Louisiana College

The game was played at LC due to this past week’s storm and the field not being quite ready to play on again.

In the first game, a seven-run third inning and CMU starter Keighlan Cronin were too much to overcome. The Eagles sent 13 players to the plate, scoring seven runs.

LSUA (1-3) starter Eryn Sanchez ran into trouble, allowing the first five players to reach, including a two-run home run left-center field by Morgan Willis, who was a thorn in the side of the Generals all day. Willis was 3-for-6 with three home runs and four RBI.

Cronin allowed just one hit in the five innings, and the one hit was with two outs in the fifth inning. She struck out Eryn Sanchez to preserve the shutout. In Cronin’s five shutout innings, she struck out 11.

In the second game, Madison White went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. She fell just a triple shy of the cycle. Willis blasted two of her home runs and five Eagles had multiple hits.

Like in the first game of the day, the Eagles (2-0) received an excellent start. This one was by Madison Love, who pitched a complete game, allowing just two earned runs on six hits and striking out nine.

“It was good to be back on the field after such a long time being off, although we didn’t get the result we were looking for,” LSUA Co-Softball Coach Adam Burch said. “We have to take what we need to improve on day by day to prepare for this weekend.”

LSUA begins conference action on Friday when it heads to Shreveport to battle in-state rival LSUS. The team will play a single game on Friday and a double header on Saturday.

Game 1: CMU 12, LSUA 0 (F/5)

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to dent the scoreboard, as the first three CMU players reached in the first inning, ending with Kelli Gorman’s RBI single to left field. Sanchez was able to escape further damage and sailed through the second, retiring six straight hitters.

LSUA had a chance to do some damage in the bottom of the first, as Bailey McCleary was hit in the leg and Amber Giddens walked to begin the game. Following a Bailey Hughes ground out and Sanchez walk, the Generals had the bases loaded with one out. Cronin wiggled out of the jam, striking out both Haylee Tidwell and Lauryn McMahon.

The seven-run inning put the game away in the third. The first six players reached, knocking out Sanchez, and the Eagles offense never took the foot off the gas.

CMU tallied one in the fourth and three more in the fifth to put an exclamation point on the first game.

Eagles lead-off hitter Kelena Oots reached base three times, going 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Gorman and catcher Hannah Criswell also had two hits. Overall, CMU had four batters have two hits in the game, and the visitors had 13 hits in the contest.

Hughes collected the only LSUA hit, a double in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Game 2: CMU 10, LSUA 4

Once again, the Eagles came out swinging. Following a groundout by Oots, the leadoff hitter, Willis hit the first of her two home runs on the game to put CMU on top. With two outs, Love hit a double and White followed that with a two-run blast to give the Eagles a three-run first inning against LSUA starter Ryleigh Rutherford.

Giddens launched a home run over the left field wall on the first pitch she saw from Love to cut the deficit to two.

Like in game one, it was the third inning that busted the game open. The biggest hit of the inning was by Katelyn Kolb, who hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Eagles a 6-1 lead, and that was all the run support Love needed.

Down 8-1, the Generals made noise in the fourth, scoring three runs in the inning, all with two outs. McMahon singled to shallow right, scoring Miyah Portalis.

The tide was slowly turning toward LSUA when Hughes hit a grounder to short, but White couldn’t field it cleanly. To make matters worse, she threw it too low for Kolb, the first baseman, to field. Two runners scored on two errors on the play. Love was able to escape the inning by inducing a fly out by Giddens and the Generals never made as much noise the rest of the game.

Five hitters for CMU recorded multiple hits, led by White’s three. LSUA’s six hits were registered by six different people.

CUTLINE: The Generals registered seven total hits in the two games and LSUA fell short in both games of the double header against Central Methodist.