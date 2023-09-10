Louisiana State University of Alexandria is inviting students to enroll in their study abroad program where students can learn about different cultures.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a trip to Japan changed the lives of four LSUA students.

The LSUA Study Abroad Program immerses students into Japanese culture.

LSUA Student Darione Moore says, “Well, I know the child in me back there will absolutely be jumping for joy. I mean, it’s like such an amazing thing, you know. Of course, you know, God bless, it just came to me just like, wow, Yeah, this is amazing.”

This year’s program offered courses in Japanese language, martial arts, and calligraphy.

Moore speaks Japanese and says a phrase meaning, “Hello, everybody. My name is Darione. I’m an American. I am a psychology major. I’m 19 years old and I like to do volunteer work.”

Japanese teachers introduced students to new customs and traditions.

LSUA Student Ji’Brio Harris says, “My experience overall, I loved it. I learned so many new things. I met so many great people. And I feel like just traveling abroad like that, it really changes your perspective.”

Some students jumped at the chance to live in a foreign country.

Moore says, “People should go to Japan because not only is it just a new experience, but It’s easy to get immersed in the food, in the environment, in the community.”

For others, traveling to a different country was a scary experience.

LSUA Student Kolby Bernard says, “I had so much fun in Japan. Before traveling, at least, I was a little bit skeptical of traveling to different countries. I never been out of the state. So, when I did go to Japan, I noticed everyone was so polite. Everyone wanted to help me whenever I asked a question. Everyone was just really nice to me.”

Traveling to Japan allowed students to experience new foods and social interactions.

LSUA Student Shania Spisak says, “I think getting to meet new people and making, like, connections with others, not even just like with the other Japanese students, but with the other people in our program. We did everything together. We got to be in the same place at the same time together, and I may never see you again, but we’ll always have these memories.”

Students interested in studying abroad must enroll by January of 2024.

For more information, contact LSUA International Programs.