LSUA Student To Present At National Conference

(Press Release) ALEXANDRIA, LA – The American Society of Mammalogists has awarded LSUA student Tara Preuett with an Undergraduate Student Honorarium.

As an award winner, Preuett will travel to the yearly ASM conference in Idaho during June to give an oral presentation regarding her work on “Comparison of trapping techniques for southern flying squirrels (Glaucomys volans) in a bottomland hardwood forest in central Louisiana.”

The Undergraduate Student Honoraria program was established by the ASM in 2000 to recognized the outstanding research accomplishments and potential for future success of its undergraduate members.