LSUA Student Food Pantry

LSUA is excited to partner with university and community groups to establish a new food pantry on campus. Known as the Generals Galley, the food pantry is available to students in need to help combat food insecurity. The Generals Galley is located in The Division of Student Engagement in the west wing of the Student Center on the second floor. It is open Monday through Friday 9am-4pm during the semester and is available to any student in need of a meal. Inside the pantry, students will find various items and a microwave to heat food. Students who visit the food pantry may also request a meeting with a staff member to discuss any difficulties they are facing during their visit.

