LSUA School of Nursing Receives Healthcare Occupations Program Grant from The Rapides Foundation

ALEXANDRIA – The Rapides Foundation has awarded $223,960 to Louisiana State University of Alexandria to support the School of Nursing’s ASN Accelerated Momentum for Completion and Holistic Achievement Project.

“Clinical nursing student demographic data indicates that a large percentage of our students are first-generation college students from underrepresented groups,” commented Dr. Cathy Cormier, Director of the School of Nursing. Grant activities include evidence-based interventions designed to assist students with on-time completion. The goal of the project is to increase the number of registered nurses entering the CENLA nursing workforce.

This project is also in line with national initiatives to diversify the healthcare workforce to reduce health disparities through the delivery of culturally competent care.

“LSUA is extremely grateful to The Rapides Foundation for their ongoing support of the nursing program’s mission to provide educational opportunities to students with diverse educational and cultural backgrounds” commented Dr. Cormier.

This project is funded by a Healthcare Occupations Program Grant from The Rapides Foundation. Through its Healthcare Occupations Program Grant, the Foundation seeks to expand or develop healthcare programs to increase the number of graduates in the high-demand occupational fields of nursing, behavioral health, and allied health.