LSUA School of Nursing Celebrates Clinical Partnerships with Local Hospitals

ALEXANDRIA – The LSUA School of Nursing celebrated key partnerships with CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System and Rapides Regional Medical Center in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in LSUA’s Coughlin Hall. Each hospital contributed $150,000 toward the Fierce for LSUA capital campaign. With approval from the Board of Supervisors, the nursing skills labs on campus were named in honor of the local medical benefactors.

Sarita James, Director of LSUA’s School of Nursing, welcomed the gathering with a reminder of the long history LSUA has enjoyed in the nursing community. The first degrees in nursing from LSUA were awarded in 1964. James noted the 58 years of service to the community would not have been possible without the support of LSUA’s clinical partners CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini and Rapides Regional Medical Center.

LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil said, “The shortage of nurses is a healthcare crisis, and figuring out how to address it puts positive pressure on higher education.” Stating that LSUA is up to the challenge, Coreil confirmed the message of the day saying, “Support from our local hospitals is critical to reaching our goals. LSUA appreciates Rapides Regional and CHRISTUS Health for partnering in this mission.”

Rapides Regional Medical Center CEO Jason Cobb posited, “Rapides Regional recognizes the importance of a strong nursing workforce and shares the goal of educating, graduating, and empowering nurses to learn and stay in Central Louisiana.” Cobb concluded, “Our roots run deep with LSUA.”

Likewise, Monte Wilson, President and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System, echoed the resolve stating, “CHRISTUS Health is committed to the work of LSUA in educating nurses to make our community better. We believe that if we educate, grow, and nurture nurses right here, they will stay and work in Central Louisiana.”