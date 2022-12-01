LSUA Releases Volume 3 of The Oak Leaf Undergraduate Research Journal

ALEXANDRIA – LSUA’s Center for Opportunity, Research, and Experiential Learning (CORE) has published the newest edition of The Oak Leaf, 3(1).

The Oak Leaf, an undergraduate journal of teaching and research, is an open-access, peer-reviewed journal publishing the achievements of college students at LSUA and others in all areas of teaching and research. The Oak Leaf showcases the best multidisciplinary research and reviews from undergraduate students and their mentors. This publication is open to any undergraduate student conducting scholarly work under the supervision of a faculty member.

The objectives of the journal include providing a forum for the university community to express and exchange diverse ideas from various fields, familiarizing students with the publishing process, encouraging faculty-student collaboration, and offering undergraduate researchers in all disciplines the opportunity to communicate their experiences and results to general as well as academic audiences worldwide.

CORE would like to recognize the scholarly achievements of the following students who had their work published in the newest edition of The Oak Leaf:

Caitlyn Guidry is a recent Kinesiology graduate pursuing her doctorate degree in physical therapy at Mid-Western University in Chicago, Illinois. Her work, “The Benefits and Importance of Occupational Therapy for Children,” was mentored by Dr. Julie Gill.

Alicia Lewis is a psychology major, graduating in May, and is currently completing a practicum at Red River Behavioral Health in Alexandria, LA. Alicia’s work, “Parental Stress of Homeschool Parents Vs. Non-Homeschool Parents,” was mentored by Dr. Sandra Gilliland and Dr. Mark LaCour.

Jennifer Mathews is pursuing a degree in medical lab science and would like to focus her future research on infectious tropical diseases. She will earn her associate degree this semester in mathematics and natural sciences. Jennifer’s work, “If You Must Touch a Turtle, Wash Your Hands,” was mentored by Dr. Cheryl Bardales.

Kane Prestenback is a senior in the 100% online program. He will graduate with a bachelor’s of general studies in humanities. His work, “Careful the Things You Say: Meaning, Language, Woods, and Words in Sondheim’s Into the Woods,” was mentored by Dr. Brenda Ellington.

Austin Souphanthalop is a senior psychology major. He will serve as an undergraduate teaching assistant under Dr. Gilliland in the spring. Austin’s work, “Sex Addiction in Men Who Have Sex with Men,” was mentored by Dr. Zebulon Bell.

Read the latest edition of The Oak Leaf at http://www.lsua.edu/the-oak-leaf/current-issues

Written by Dr. Sandra Gilliland and Adam Lord

Photo credit – LSUA Division of Strategic Communication