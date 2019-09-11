LSUA Recognized by U.S. News and World Report

Sarah Black – LSU of Alexandria is being recognized by U.S. News & World Report in the Best Colleges 2020 rankings as a top university for students graduating with the lightest debt load.

According to the publication, LSUA ranks among the best national liberal arts colleges with

42 percent of students graduating with an average debt load of $18,454.

LSUA is the only Louisiana institution to be recognized by the publication for having low amounts of student debt.

“This is another excellent example of why LSUA should be the university of choice when anyone is considering where they want to enroll after graduation or when seeking or completing a degree after entering the workforce,” says Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “We take pride in being ranked as one of the best universities in the nation when considering low student debt upon graduation. We know affordability is a major consideration for students and parents. We hope this ranking will motivate more potential students to take a much closer look at LSUA.”

According to Student Loan Hero, among the class of 2018, 69 percent of students took out loans and graduated with an average debt of $29,800. In Louisiana, the average amount of student loan debt is $27,210, according to The Institute for College Access and Success.

“The financial aid staff works hard to ensure that students receive the most available aid to pay for school. In addition, our administration is dedicated to keeping costs low while maintaining a high-quality education. We invite any interested person to visit campus. Let us show you how to achieve your goals without going into debt,” says Shelly Gill, dean of enrollment management and director of admissions and recruiting.

The data collected by U.S. News & World Report includes loans taken out by students from their colleges, private financial institutions, and from federal, state, and local governments.