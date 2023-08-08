LSUA Recognized at LSU Online & Continuing Education’s Spring Innovation Series Conference

ALEXANDRIA – LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil, along with staff members Cathy Robinson, Melissa Whitley, and Teresa Seymour received accolades for their exceptional leadership and support of Online Programs at the LSU Online & Continuing Education’s (OCE) 2023 Spring Innovation Series event. The event, held as part of LSU’s ongoing commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and transformative change, explored trends and best practices in online and continuing education.



Hosted by the LSU Online & Continuing Education team, the “Innovation Series” serves as a platform for fostering conversations around emerging developments in the realm of online and continuing education. With an aim to deliver quality online educational experiences that meet learners’ expectations, LSUA is dedicated to remaining strategically focused on current trends in higher education.





Paul Coreil was presented with the 2023 Spring Innovation Series “Leading Transformation” Award, recognizing him as a visionary and strategic leader. Under his guidance, LSUA has achieved remarkable milestones, with over 75% of bachelor’s degrees now offered online. With the goal of 5000 students by 2025 well within reach, Coreil’s leadership has paved the way for LSUA’s thriving presence in the online space. His foresight and dedication to meeting the needs of students have resulted in transformative changes, including virtual commencement ceremonies and healthcare programs for frontline workers.

Cathy Robinson, Program Director of Allied Health, and Melissa Whitley, Department Chair and Clinical Coordinator, both received the 2023 Spring Innovation Series “Innovative Contributions to Online Learning” Award for their exceptional work in opening access to LSUA’s BS in Health Professions degree with a concentration in Medical Imaging for the military population. Their proactive efforts in building bridge programs and offering credit for prior learning opportunities have transformed educational opportunities for military students, enabling them to earn degrees in less time and at reduced costs. Through their dedication and innovative approach, Robinson and Whitley ensure that all students, regardless of background or circumstances, have access to high-quality educational opportunities.

Additionally, the 2022 Fall Innovation Series “Reinventing the Student Experience Award” was presented to Teresa Seymour, Director of Distance Learning at LSUA. Seymour’s passion for ensuring students matter is unparalleled, making her a true embodiment of the core of human fulfillment. Her student-centric approach and dedication to tackling challenges head-on have had a profound impact on improving the student experience at LSUA. Her exceptional contributions have played a vital role in the online student success at LSUA, making her a deserving recipient of the Reinventing the Student Experience Award.

In the pursuit of excellence, LSUA remains committed to exploring and embracing innovative solutions, ensuring learners have access to transformative educational experiences that prepare them for the dynamic challenges of tomorrow.

For more information about LSUA’s Online & Continuing Education programs, visit www.lsua.edu/elearn.

Written by Adam Lord