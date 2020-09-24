LSUA REACHES RECORD-BREAKING ENROLLMENT

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria has reached record-breaking enrollment this semester despite continuous setbacks, including Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall enrollment is at an all-time high of 3,500 students including a 52.2% increase in online students from Fall 2019. This represents the first time in its 60-year history that enrollment has reached the 3,500 mark.

The previous enrollment record was set during the Fall 2017 semester with 3,392 students. Additionally, this semester’s enrollment is a 6.3% increase over the Fall 2019 semester.

The Fall 2020 First-Time Freshmen cohort is one of the largest classes in the past six years representing 16 different states and nine countries.

In keeping with the tradition of bringing students from all over the world to Central Louisiana, overall enrollment includes students from 44 states and 23 countries.